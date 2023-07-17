TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music star RaeLynn is coming to Troy. She’s scheduled to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

RaeLynn was a contestant on season 2 of “The Voice.” She’s a two-time Academy of Country Music Awards “New Female Vocalist” nominee. RaeLynn is best known for the songs “Queens Don’t,” “Lonely Call,” and “Love Triangle.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20, with a pre-sale for Music Hall members starting on July 18. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.