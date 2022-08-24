GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the “Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts Close Up!” series.

“Up Close and Personal with Randy & Mary Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” will feature stories and songs hosted by radio personality Kevin Richards, an audience Q&A session, and Travis’ biggest hits performed by CMA broadcast winner Richie Phillips, Northeast Country Idol winner Jenna Sue, and regional fan favorite Mark Pierre.

Travis is a seven-time Grammy Award-winner with his first album being released in 1986. He is best known for the songs “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “Deeper Than the Holler,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

“I’m on a mission to put these fantastic country music singers and songwriters from the 70s, 80s, and 90s back in the spotlight,” said Richards. “These special intimate events are specifically designed as premium concert experiences for fans that miss, and appreciate, the talents of legendary country artists who rarely get the chance to play in the Northeast.”

Upcoming “Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts Close Up!” series artists include Grammy nominee and Dove Award winner Ty Herndon and 90s superstar Aaron Tippin. Tickets start at $49 and are available on the Charles R. Wood Theater website.