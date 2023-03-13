SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Counting Crows with special guest Dashboard Confessional are coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this summer. The bands are set to perform on July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

This stop is part of the “Banshee Season” Tour. Counting Crows is best known for the songs “Accidentally In Love,” “Mr. Jones,” and “Big Yellow Taxi.” Dashboard Confessional is best known for the songs “Hands Down” and “Vindicated.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.