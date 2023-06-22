SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Salem Theater’s slate of 2023 shows features something special. This July, a musical written in and as a tribute to the town’s own home of rural Washington County will take the stage – no salt or butter required.

“Corn! The Musical” comes to Fort Salem Theater on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8. Written by the late Al Budde, the musical tells the story of the challenges faced by a family farm following the loss of the older generation. Some are called to a new life, and others are tied to an agricultural heritage that is very real in the Salem area.

The show is a meeting point for the current and former owners of Salem’s local theater house. Co-directing is the theater’s previous owner, Jay Kerr; and the current man behind its shows, Kyle West. The cast includes actors Jerry Gretzinger, Sue Caputo, JordanLaMothe, Jessica O’Keefe, Peter Kidd, Dennis Budde, Rosie Spring and Dan Garfinkle.

Tickets for “Corn! The Musical” are on sale now through the theater. The story is one of many being told at the theater this year, following its recent 50th anniversary at its 200-year-old home.