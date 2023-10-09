ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Stranger Things” star and Schenectady County native Gabriella Pizzolo is coming to the University at Albany. On October 29, the short film “The Hollow” and a live concert to the film will be taking place at 4 p.m. at Page Hall.

Pizzolo stars in the short film and will be joining the ensemble to perform works from the operas “Nina” and “The Haunted Tower,” as well as a special recitation of Robert Burns’ “Tam-o’Shanter” poem. The concert and short film are part of Discover Albany’s All Hallow e’en Festival.

“The Hollow” is an adaptation of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The concert will be performed by the Schenectady-based chamber music ensemble Musicians of Ma’alwyck, whose mission is to bring local history alive through music.

Pizzolo is best known as Suzie, Dustin’s girlfriend, in seasons 3 and 4 of “Stranger Things.” They are also known for their work in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “Butterbean’s Café,” “Beaches,” and “Brain Dead.”

A special post-concert reception will be held at the Argus Hotel at 5:30 p.m. and will include appetizers, a cash bar and a chance to meet Pizzolo and the other performers. You can buy tickets to both the concert and reception on the Musicians of Ma’alwyck website.