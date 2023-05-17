TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ryan’s Wake Public House, located at 403 River Street in Troy, has announced a free, six-week outdoor concert series that kicks off on May 17. The “Wake Up Wednesdays” concert series takes place beside the Green Island Bridge.

“This is intended to be a fun, familiar mid-week break during the warmer months to sing along to familiar music, have a beverage and still be in bed by nine,” said Ryan’s Wake General Manager Jared Kingsley. “It’s called ‘Wake Up Wednesdays’ but you’ll also be able to wake up the next day because you don’t have stay out too late.”

The bands will be performing on a stage between the Hudson River and the rear deck of Ryan’s Wake. This is the original location of Troy’s summer concert series, Rockin’ on the River, which started in 2008. After five years, the concerts outgrew the spot and was moved to a bigger location.

“Ryan’s Wake is where Rockin’ on the River started and people kept asking, ‘When are you gonna bring it back here?” There’s something special about this spot and how it feels to catch live music here,” said Kingsley.

Kingsley said “Wake Up Wednesdays” is scaled to bring the right-sized crowd for the space. Each concert starts at 5 p.m.

Lineup

May 17: Hair of The Dog (Celtic Kick-Off Party)

May 24: The Accents (Party Band)

May 31: The Kyle Bourgault Band (Country Night)

June 7: The Squids (80s Rock)

June 14: Yacht Masters NY (Yacht Rock)

June 21: The Troy Music Review feat. The Family Tree and Special Guests (Rock ‘n Roll)

“We have finally reached the point in our careers where we have nostalgia for our beginnings,” said Chris Ryan, proprietor of Ryan’s Wake Public House. “Part of that nostalgia is to redo this event in its original location. We’re putting the band(s) back together!”