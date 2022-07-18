SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall has added two comedians and a musical act to its fall 2022 lineup. Tickets for these shows go on sale Thursday, July 21.

Comedian Ryan Hamilton is set to perform on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. Hamilton recently released his first stand-up special “Happy Face” on Netflix. His recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall.

Comedian Maria Bamford is set to perform on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Bamford is known for her personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She has three hour-long comedy specials, as well as two half-hour specials, She is also known for her voiceover work on “Big Mouth,” “BoJack Horseman,” “HouseBroken,” “Teenage Euthanasia” and “Adventure Time.”

Valerie June is set to perform on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. June is a Grammy-nominated, Tennessee-born, and Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter who has been recording and performing since she was 19. Her latest album “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers” mixes folk, soul, gospel, country, blues, psychedelia, and symphonic pop.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or by phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the Universal Preservation Hall website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.