ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Vir Das. The show is scheduled for November 18.

Das is best known for his stand-up and for his supporting roles in films such as “Badmaash Company” and “Delhi Belly”. He released his fourth Netflix special “Landing” back in December, which recently received an International Emmy nomination for Best Comedy.

The performance is a stop on his “Mind Fool” world tour. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The event will be held in The Egg’s Hart Theatre. You can buy Vir Das tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.