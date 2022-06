TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is set to perform at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on October 9 at 7 p.m. This performance is part of Tomlinson’s “The Have it All” Tour.

Tomlinson’s latest Netflix special “Look At You” was released in March 2022. Her first Netflix special “Quarter-Life Crisis” debuted in March 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website.