ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian, actor, and writer Seth Meyers is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at The Egg on November 26 at 8 p.m.

Meyers has been the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” since 2014. He was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2001 to 2014. Meyers was nominated for Emmys in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.