ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Roy Wood Jr. will be coming to The Funny Bone in Albany. There will be a total of three performances scheduled between June 16 and June 17, all of which will be 21+ events.

Wood Jr. is a comedic veteran known best for this work on Comedy Central, particularly as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He has three comedy specials, and is the host of two of the comedy network’s podcasts: Roy’s Job Fair and Beyond the Scenes.

The comedy icon was recently the host of the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. President Joe Biden and Wood. Jr. traded light-hearted comedic jabs at the event.

The appearance at The Funny Bone will feature multiple performances, slated for 7:30 p.m. on June 16, and two performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. respectively on June 17. Tickets are available online.