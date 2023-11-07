SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Randy Rainbow is set to perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on April 12 at 7:30 p.m. This performance is part of his “Randy Rainbow for President Tour.”

Rainbow is a four-time Emmy nominated comedian, actor, singer, writer, and satirist. He is known for his YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show,” where he produces musical parodies and political spoofs.

The comedian will be bringing his most popular song parodies to the stage. The Proctors show will include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with live accompaniment by Broadway musicians.

Artist pre-sale tickets are available starting November 8 at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10 at 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.