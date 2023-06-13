SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian and Emmy-nominated writer Nimesh Patel is set to perform in Saratoga Springs. The show is scheduled for October 15 at Universal Preservation Hall.

This stop is part of Patel’s “Fast & Loose Tour.” The tour kicks off on September 1 in London and ends in December in New York City.

Patel has three self-produced comedy specials that have millions of views on YouTube. He has also made several appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Universal Preservation Hall website.