ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone will be hosting two performances by comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The shows are scheduled for December 31.

Known best for her standup, Ms. Pat released her Netflix comedy special “Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” back in 2022. She is also the author of “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat”.

The comedian is the star of BET’s “Ms. Pat Settles It”, as well as the host of the podcast “The Patdown with Ms. Pat”. Her two New Year’s Eve shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Funny Bone is located on the second floor of Crossgates Mall. You can buy Ms. Pat tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.