TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Mike Birbiglia is coming to Troy. He is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on May 15, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor. He has appeared in “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Billions,” and more.

Pre-sale tickets are available to Troy Music Hall members starting Wednesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.