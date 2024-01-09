TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Mike Birbiglia has added a second show in Troy due to popular demand. The show is set for May 14 at 7 p.m. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Birbiglia’s previously announced show at Troy Music Hall is set for May 15 at 7 p.m. About 20 tickets remain for that show.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor. He has appeared in “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Billions,” and more.

Tickets for the May 14 show go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.