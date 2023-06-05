SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian, actor, and TikTok star Matt Rife is coming to Proctors Theatre for his “ProbleMATTic World Tour.” The show is set for January 31, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Rife has over 13 million followers on TikTok with over 2 billion views globally. He made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” and has been in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” and “Bring The Funny.”

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans.” He self-released his second stand-up special, “Matthew Steven Rife” on YouTube in April.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. According to Proctors, there is a limit of four tickets per person. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.