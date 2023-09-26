TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to Troy and Kingston for his new stand-up comedy tour “John Mulaney in Concert.” His Kingston show is set for November 2 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center, and the Troy show is set for November 4 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian and writer. He has four stand up specials on Netflix: “Baby J” (2023), “Kid Gorgeous” (2018), “The Comeback Kid” (2015), and “New In Town” (2012).

Mulaney’s comedy shows are a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted. These devices will be kept in Yondr pouches that attendees will keep on them at all times and can be opened in designated places.

Tickets for the artist presale go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.