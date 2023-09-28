SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian John Mulaney is bringing his new stand-up comedy tour “John Mulaney in Concert” to the Capital Region. While the Troy and Kingston shows have already been announced, Mulaney has added a new date for Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

The Proctors show is set for November 5 at 7 p.m. The Kingston show is set for November 2 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center, and the Troy show is set for November 4 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Proctors expects the ticket demand for the show to be high. There is a limit of six tickets per person. Before tickets went on sale to the general public, the Troy show had already sold out.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian, and writer. He has four stand-up specials on Netflix: “Baby J” (2023), “Kid Gorgeous” (2018), “The Comeback Kid” (2015), and “New In Town” (2012).

Mulaney’s comedy shows are a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted. These devices will be kept in Yondr pouches that attendees will keep on them at all times and can be opened in designated places.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are already available. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website. Tickets for the Kingston show can be bought on the Ticketmaster website.