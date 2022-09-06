ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Joe Gatto is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on December 30 at 7 p.m. Gatto is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins, the comedy troupe that stars in both “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” In December 2021, Gatto announced that he was leaving “Impractical Jokers” to focus on his family.

He is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast. Gatto has also appeared on the podcasts “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune,” and “Life is Short with Justin Long.”

Tickets for “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” go on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.