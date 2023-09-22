ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg announced they will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Jim Breuer. The event is scheduled for November 4 at 8 p.m.

In addition to his standup work, Breuer is best known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and for his role as Brian in the film “Half Baked”, acting alongside Dave Chapelle. The performance is a stop on the comedian’s “Survival with Laughter” tour.

The show will be held in The Egg’s Hart Theatre. You can buy Jim Breuer tickets by visiting the venue’s website.