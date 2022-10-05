ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his “Still Not Canceled Tour.”

Dunham is also a ventriloquist and actor. His cast of characters includes Peanut, Walter, Achmed, José, and Bubba J. Dunham has made appearances on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Comedy Central Presents,” “The Tonight Show,” and “Sonny With a Chance.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 10 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.