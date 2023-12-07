ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone will be hosting multiple performances by comedian Jared Freid. The shows are scheduled for December 15 and 16.

Best known for his standup, Freid released his first Netflix comedy special “37 & Single” in August. He is the host of the “JTrain Podcast” and was also the host of NBC’s “How Low Will You Go: Snapchat”.

Freid will perform a total of three shows. The performance on Friday will be held at 7:30 p.m., while the shows on Saturday are set for 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Funny Bone is located on the second floor of Crossgates Mall. You can buy Jared Freid tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.