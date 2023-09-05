ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj will perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Saturday, October 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets for his show “Off With His Head” will be available to the general public online starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Minhaj gained much notoriety when he was the senior correspondent for the popular show “The Daily Show” from 2014 to 2018. He’s starred in his own specials for Netflix such as “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” and “The King’s Jester.” His series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” on Netflix won an Emmy Award, a Peabody Award, and more.

In 2023 alone, he was in the movies “No Hard Feelings” and “Haunted Mansion.” In 2019, he was listed on Time’s “100 Most Influential People.”