ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone announced they will be hosting comedian and actor Hannibal Buress. The first performance is scheduled for July 7.

Buress is best known for his standup comedy and for being the co-host of “The Eric Andre Show” from 2012 to 2020. He portrayed Lincoln Rice on Comedy Central’s “Broad City”, as well as being featured in several comedic cameos, including Marvel’s 2021 film “Spiderman: No Way Home”.

There will be a total of four shows, with two performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively on July 7, and then two performances at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on July 8. The Funny Bone is located within Crossgates Mall in Albany.

You can purchase Hannibal Buress tickets by visiting the Funny Bone’s website.