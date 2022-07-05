TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Fortune Feimster is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for her “Hey Y’all” tour. The show is scheduled for October 20 at 7 p.m.

Feimster’s first one-hour Netflix special “Sweet & Salty” was nominated for Best Comedy Special at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Netflix released Feimster’s half-hour special in 2018 as part of “The Standups.”

Feimster has also acted in several TV shows including “The Mindy Project,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” and “Dear White People.” She currently hosts a weekly podcast with her partner, Jax, called “Sincerely Fortune.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets by phone at (518) 273-0038, in person, or on the Troy Music Hall website. Tickets are available at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Box Office at 30 Second Street Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.