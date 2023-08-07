ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone announced they will be hosting multiple performances by comedian and actor Eddie Griffin. The first show is scheduled for October 20.

Griffin has been renowned for his stand-up since he broke onto the comedy scene in 1990. He was honored as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time by Comedy Central.

The comedian will perform four shows between October 20 and October 21. Friday’s performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the Saturday shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Albany Funny Bone is located inside Crossgates Mall. You can buy Eddie Griffin tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.