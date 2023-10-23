ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone will be hosting multiple performances by comedian and actor Desi Banks. The shows are scheduled for October 27 and 28.

Banks is best known for his stand up and for his prolific content creation, having over 15 million followers across several platforms. He also appeared in the 2019 comedy film “Little” and has toured alongside comics such as Mike Epps, Lavell Crawford and B. Simone.

Banks will be performing a total of four shows. The Friday performances are set for 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., while the Saturday shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

The Albany Funny Bone is located in Crossgates Mall. You can purchase Desi Banks tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.