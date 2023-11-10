ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Funny Bone will be hosting a performance by comedian David Lucas. The show is scheduled for November 24.

Lucas is best known for his stand-up and for his appearances on the live podcast “Kill Tony”. He has toured and performed alongside comedians such as Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe.

Known for his roast-style comedy, Lucas was also featured in the “Roast of Mr. Peanut” commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII. The performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Albany Funny Bone is located within Crossgates Mall. You can buy David Lucas tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.