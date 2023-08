ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Brad Williams is set to perform at The Egg in Albany. The show is set for May 3, 2024.

Williams is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has two one-hour comedy specials and has appeared on FX’s “Legit,” “Sam and Cat,” “Mind of Mencia,” “Pitboss,” and Hulu’s “Deadbeat.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.