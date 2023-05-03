ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at MVP Arena on December 10 at 7 p.m.

This stop is part of Kreischer’s “Tops Off” World Tour. Kreischer is known for often performing stand-up without a shirt on. He has three Netflix specials: “Bert Kreischer: Secret Time” released in 2018, “Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy” released in 2020, and “Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle” released in 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.