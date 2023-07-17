ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Akaash Singh. The show is scheduled for July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Singh is best known for his stand-up and for being the co-host of the podcast “Flagrant” alongside fellow comedian Andrew Schulz. He has two comedy specials, and appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and “Guy Code”.

The Albany Funny Bone is located within Crossgates Mall. You can purchase Akaash Singh tickets online by visiting the Funny Bone’s website.