ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Collaborative School of the Arts is accepting 2023 High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) adjudicator applications. Local performance professionals are encouraged to apply to join the judging panel for the 7th annual HSMTA.

Collaborative School of the Arts explains adjudicators are selected based on their qualifications and experience in musical theatre, directing, acting, vocal music, performing arts education and related fields. The following is also requireed,

Qualified adjudicators may not be affiliated in any capacity with a participating high school or be an employee of a participating school district.

A degree in a relevant field such as music, theatre, dance, etc.

And/or extensive work experience in one of those disciplines on a professional or academic basis

And/or are professional artists or educators with a wide knowledge of the American musical theatre canon

And/or demonstrated experience in or knowledge of musical theatre

Collaborative School of the Arts expects those who are accepted to,

Adjudicators will be given a stipend for their participation.

Each will be trained in the adjudication process by Proctors staff.

Possess the ability to effectively communicate in writing and evaluate production elements and student performance in a constructive manner.

Disclose any personal and professional connections to the area, students or schools to avoid any conflicts of interest.

All adjudication is kept confidential.

Attend all shows assigned.

Attend school performances to score award categories.

Visit the Collaborative School of the Arts website to apply and more details on the HSMTA. The HSMTA school performances adjudication period is February 27 through April 2, 2023.