RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Writer, actor, and comedian Colin Jost is set to perform in Rutland. Jost is coming to the Paramount Theatre on July 28.

Jost is a head writer for “Saturday Night Live.” He also stars in the “Weekend Update” segment alongside Michael Che. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards. He’s been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.”

In addition to writing, Jost is an actor who has starred in films such as “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Tom and Jerry.” He is also married to actress Scarlett Johansen.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 28 at 10 a.m., with a member pre-sale starting on June 27. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.