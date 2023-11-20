COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Cohoes announced they will be presenting Jingle Bell Rock the Block, a holiday concert series in Canal Square Park. The first performance is scheduled for November 25.

Concert goers will be able to stroll down Remsen Street and take in the sights of decorative holiday lights, all while sipping on hot chocolate and enjoying live music in the park. The Jingle Bell Rock the Block artist lineup features a multitude of genres, ranging from rock and bluegrass to jazz and holiday tunes.

“In my first year as Mayor I was proud to bring back a treasured experience from my childhood; lit garlands across Remsen Street,” said Mayor Bill Keeler. “The addition of this holiday music in Canal Square Park will further enhance that experience.”

The holiday series will kick off on Small Business Saturday during the annual Cohoes Soup Stroll, and the concerts will run every Saturday through December 23. The full concert series schedule is detailed below:

Jingle Bell Rock the Block 2023

November 25: “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Preview – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Matty D and Ky performing holiday hits – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

December 2: Caity and the Gallaghers – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 9: The Capitaland Chorus – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hold on Honeys – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 16: The Spindle City Trio’s Jazzy Holiday – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 23: Warden and Company – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We hope that concert goers will shop in our downtown stores and bakeries, take in the concert, and then stop at one of Cohoes’ many eateries on and off Remsen Street for dinner with friends and family.” said Community and Economic Development Director Steve Napier.

Canal Square Park is located at 72 Remsen Street. The holiday concert series is free to attend and open to the public.