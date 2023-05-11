COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 2023 “Rock the Block” concert series in Cohoes. The concerts take place Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Canal Square Park at 72 Remsen Street.

Lineup

June 15: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

June 22: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

June 29: Skeeter Creek

July 6: Eaglemania

July 13: Vinny Michaels Band

July 20: Ten Most Wanted

July 27: The Refrigerators

August 3: Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin tribute band)

The concerts are free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair to sit on. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.