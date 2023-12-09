ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced they will be hosting a performance by country singer and songwriter Cody Jinks. The show is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The independent outlaw country star has released eight studio albums across his career, with his upcoming record “Change the Game” set to release in March 2024. He is backed by his band The Tone Deaf Hippies.

Jinks will be joined for the performance by folk singer-songwriter Calder Allen. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. You can buy Cody Jinks tickets online by visiting the venue’s website. Tickets go on sale on December 15 at 12 p.m.