ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The children’s show “CoComelon” is coming to the Palace Theatre on December 5. “CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey” encourages parents and kids to sing and dance along as JJ and his family put on a show.

The production follows JJ as he needs help writing his own song. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and have great adventures. The show includes all of CoComelon’s favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music.

Tickets go on sale on September 16 a 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.