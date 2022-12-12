TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 as part of their 20th anniversary tour. Pre-sale for the show started on Monday, for music hall members, and tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (518) 273-0038.

Both rose to fame after performing on season two of “American Idol,” with Studdard winning the competition. Studdard also received a Grammy nomination in 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Superstar.” He’s since released six studio albums, and is most well-known for his hits “Flying Without Wings,” “Sorry 2004,” and “Change Me.”

Aiken was the first American Idol alum in history to have his first single debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, to have a single certified platinum, and to have an album certified triple platinum. He most recently starred on Broadway in “Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular reunion Show.”