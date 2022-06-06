ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cirque du Soleil is bringing their show CRYSTAL to the MVP Arena in August. The show is the very first performance by Cirque du Soleil on ice.

Cirque du Soleil is set to perform from August 4 through August 7 for only six performances. The show will features ice skaters and acrobats performing along to a soundtrack that blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. The show is suitable for all ages.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return,” Mike Newquist, President, Touring Shows Division.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are currently available to Cirque Club members. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.