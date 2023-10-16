ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cirque du Soleil is heading to Albany with its “Corteo” production. The group will be having five shows at MVP Arena from April 19 to 21, 2024.

Corteo is a “joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.” The show features the clown in a place between heaven and earth as he envisions his own funeral.

For the first time, the stage will be central in the arena and divide the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half. The Cirque du Soleil audience will get a unique perspective of the show, as well as a performer’s eye view of the rest of the audience.

Schedule

Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are already available for Club Cirque members. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 23. You can buy tickets on the Cirque du Soleil website.