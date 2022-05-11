NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CHVRCHES is set to perform at MASS MoCA in North Adams on August 5. Tickets are currently on artist pre-sale.

CHVRCHES is a Scottish electro-pop trio that combines indie and pop genres. The band is best known for the songs “The Mother We Share,” “Leave a Trace,” and “Miracle.” The band is currently on tour for their 2021 album “Screen Violence.”

According to the MASS MoCA website, the performance is standing room only and will take place outside in MASS MoCA’s Courtyard D, rain or shine. All visitors over 5 need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required in all indoor spaces, except while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

The MASS MoCA member pre-sale starts May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on the MASS MoCA website.