SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It may feel like it’s months away, but the Great New York State Fair is coming up quicker than you think! As the lineup builds, yet another act has been announced: REO Speedwagon! The rock band will take the Experience Stage at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 28!

“REO Speedwagon’s timeless collection is catchy, and fun to sing along to. The band’s hits teach us so many life lessons too! From how to ‘Live Every Moment,’ and ‘Roll with the Changes,’ to how to ‘Ride the Storm Out,’ and ‘Keep On Loving You,’ audiences will be loving them right back as they sing along and dance their way through the evening,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

This concert, along with all others in the Chevrolet Music Series, is free of charge, with admission to the fair! The Chevrolet Music Series schedule features daily performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1) and the Experience Stage at Chevy Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway.).

As concerts are announced, Fair staff will update schedules on the Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court, according to NYS Fair.

The Great New York State Fair concert lineup so far:

Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart

Experience Stage at Chevy Park: