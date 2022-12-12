ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chase Rice will be performing at Empire Live on April 13, 2023, with guests Dalton Dover and Avery Anna. Tickets will go on sale Thursday online, as well as at the Empire Live box office.

Rice will be performing in Albany as part of his “Way Down Yonder” tour. He is known for his hits such as “Eyes on You,” “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” and “Forever to Go.” Rice is signed to the record labels BBR Music Group, Sony Music Nashville, and Thirty Tigers. Aside from being a country music artist, Rice initially rose to fame in 2010 as a contestant on “Survivor: Nicaragua,” where he placed second.