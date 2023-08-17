SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cellist Yo-Yo Ma has canceled his performance scheduled for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on August 17. According to SPAC President & CEO Elizabeth Sobol, the cancellation is due to Ma not feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ma had to cancel his performances at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts last weekend due to testing positive for COVID. Sobol said he is still not well enough to perform on Thursday.

“SPAC is fortunate to have Yo-Yo’s great friend and collaborator, the incomparable pianist Emanuel Ax – who has not been to SPAC since 2015 – join us for a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto in G Major,” reads the SPAC website.

Ma was originally set to perform Dvořák’s “Cello Concerto.” The Mozart performance will be followed by Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 led by conductor, Xian Zhang, making her SPAC debut. Ticket holders have already been notified about the change and their ticketing options, said Sobol.

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s residency at SPAC comes to a close on August 19 with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” If you have questions, you can email boxoffice@spac.org.