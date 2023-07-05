WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival at Windham Mountain has been canceled. The festival was originally set for September 15 and 16 and was going to be headlined by Weezer.

In a release posted to the Windham Mountain website, the festival was canceled due to “unavoidable circumstances owing to construction and improvement projects at the venue site.” Organizers said this would have impacted the quality of the event and the guest experience.

“While it comes as an extreme disappointment to cancel this event for our community, I remain excited about future opportunities for bringing world-class music to Windham Mountain,” said Chip Seamans, Windham Mountain President.

Full refunds will be given to those who already bought tickets. The refunds will be automatically processed to the original payment method used.

According to Windham Mountain, improvement projects on the base lodge and mid-mountain lodge will continue throughout the summer and fall. In April, the property came under new ownership.