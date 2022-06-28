CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion returns to Castleton University starting Tuesday. The series will run every Tuesday evening from June 28 to Aug. 9.

All concerts are free and open to the public, with the university collecting non-perishable food items in support of the Castleton Food Shelf. Each show starts at 7 p.m.

This year’s slate of live music starts off on Tuesday night with R&B group Satin & Steel, which covers music by bands ranging from Chicago to Santana and The Beatles, as well as original numbers. The full lineup for the summer includes:

June 28 Satin & Steel (soul and R&B)

July 5 Mile Twelve (bluegrass)

July 12 New York Players (variety dance band)

July 19 Snake Mountain Bluegrass (bluegrass)

July 26 The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary rock and blues)

Aug. 2 The Grift (funky rock ‘n roll)

Aug. 9 Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ‘n roll)



All shows are located at the Castleton Pavilion. The Castleton Summer Concerts series is produced in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union. Every year, the series welcomes a mix of local and national bands to Vermont.

Summer concert season is in full swing around the North Country. In New York, Lake George has a list of shows spanning every weekday for a large amount of the summer, from the Tuesday Tribute concert series to the Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series.