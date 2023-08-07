KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bardavon Presents and ShapeShifter Plus will be presenting a concert by Jack DeJohnette’s Tribute to Miles Davis, featuring several special guests, including Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana. The show will be held at the Ulster Performing Arts Center on August 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Santanas will join a star-studded lineup led by drummer, jazz master and former Miles Davis collaborator Jack DeJohnette. The group includes clarinetist Don Byron, guitarist Vernon Reid and drummer Will Calhoun of Living Colour, pianist George Colligan, bassist and ShapeShifter Plus co-founder Matthew Garrison, trumpeter Wallace Roney Jr. and percussionist Luisito Quintero.

Ulster Performing Arts Center is located at 601 Broadway in Kingston. You can buy tickets to the show online through Ticketmaster’s website or in person at the Bardavon and UPAC box offices.