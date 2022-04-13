ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Collaborative has announced the 2022-2023 Subscription Season at the Capital Repertory Theatre. The collaborative made the announcement on Facebook with a series of videos featuring Capital Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill.

“With the announcement of our 22-23 season, I feel like we are really back, with a selection of plays and musicals that span 500 years of great theatre! It’s exhilarating to be able to give our audiences a full season with depth and variety — including Shakespeare’s audacious tale of identity mix-ups, a new very funny adaptation of a classic thriller, a provocative world premiere by an up-and-coming female playwright, and a joyful celebration of classic country music,” said Mancinelli-Cahill.

Subscription shows at the Capital Repertory Theatre

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” September 30 through October 23, 2022

“Hairspray,” December 6 through 11, 2022 (crossover at Proctors Theatre)

“Secret Hour,” January 27 through February 19, 2023

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 14 through May 7, 2023

“Honky Tonk Angels,” July 14 through August 20, 2023

If you become a subscriber, you can get tickets for all shows in the series before the general public and at one low price, said Proctors Collaborative. Subscribers can also choose a show to attend at Proctors Theatre. Subscriptions are on sale at the Proctors Box Office in person, via phone, or online on the Proctors website.

Proctors Collaborative announced the 2022-2023 Key Bank Broadway Subscription Series lineup at Proctors Theatre on April 11. The collaborative made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter with a series of videos featuring NEWS10’s John Gray and Lydia Kulbida.

Masks are no longer required to be worn at Proctors Theatre and Universal Preservation Hall. However, masks are still required at Capital Repertory Theatre for those over three years old.