ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from March 31 to April 6. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.
- March 31: Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 31: Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 pm. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- March 31: The Emo Night Tour, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- March 31: Kings Return, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- March 31: New York Players, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.
- March 31: Youth FX Benefit Concert featuring The Nolanauts, The Sugar Hold, DJ Trumastr and Intell Haysfield, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 31: Uncle Glam’s Rockers Ball featuring Flavour, Loosey, Mystery Girl, Red Herrings, and Cold Dice, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 31: Darryl Daily followed by Thompkins Drive, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 5 p.m.
- April 1: Joywave, Empire Live in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- April 1: The Frank White Experience with special guest DJ TGIF, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- April 1: The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- April 1: Rumors – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- April 1: Doug Villano Band, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.
- April 1: Planetarium Party (Aries Szn) with Zenizen, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 1: Vinny Michaels Band, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady,
- April 2: ESYO Symphony Orchestra Celebration of Spring, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- April 2: Drug Church and Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- April 2: Caffé Lena @ SPAC: The Steel Wheels, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 2: Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 5: Pinkshift, Spaced, BLKVAPOR, and Alliteration, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 6: ANVIL, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- April 6: Caroline with special guest Belle-Skinner, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 6: Camp Saint Helene, Rompiste Mis Flores, Ben Seretan, and Brewster, No Fun in Troy, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.